Latvia Industrial Production Decline In January

Latvia's industrial production declined in January, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

Industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-on-month in January, after a 0.8 percent growth in December.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 2.8 percent in January, after a 4.7 percent increase in the previous month.

Manufacturing output gained 2.2 percent annually in January and rose 0.1 percent from the previous month.

Production in mining and quarrying output rose 4.0 percent yearly and those of electricity and gas supply grew 7.5 percent.

Economic News

