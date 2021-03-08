European Markets Close Higher On Stimulus News, Recovery Hopes

European closed higher on Monday as the passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate helped offset concerns about likely monetary tightening by central banks and prompted investors to pick up stocks.

Recent batch of encouraging economic data, the rapid momentum in the vaccination campaign and strong earnings announcements from some top name companies also contributed to the bullish sentiment in the markets.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 2.1%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.34%, Germany's DAX surged up 3.31%, France's CAC 40 advanced 2.08% and Switzerland's SMI jumped 2.1%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden posted sharp to moderate gains.

Greece, Portugal and Russia ended modestly higher, while Czech Republic, Iceland, Turkey and Ukraine closed weak.

In the UK market, Rolls-Royce Holdings rallied 7.3%, Pearson gained 6.4%, Persimmon, Informa, Melrose Industries, Intercontinental Hotels, Just Eat Takeaway, Taylor Wimpey, Whitbread, Lloyds Banking, Pershing Square Holdings and HSBC Holdings gained 4 to 6%.

On the other hand, Avast, Rentokil Initial, B&M, BT Group, United Utilities, Intertek Group, Tesco, Morrison Supermarkets, Bunzl and Pennon Group ended sharply lower.

In the German market, Deutsche Post, Linde, Lufthansa, Continental, BMW, MTU Aero Engines, HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Bank and Siemens gained 4 to 6.5%. Munich RE, Infineon Technologies, Adidas, Daimler, Bayer and SAP also ended sharply higher.

In France, Unibail Rodamco soared more than 8%. Safran, Airbus, Societe Generale, ArcelorMittal, Saint Gobain, Renault, Valeo, Michelin, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Legrand and Essilor also rose sharply.

In economic news, a measure of U.K. confidence hit a 12-month high, adding to optimism over economic recovery.

Elsewhere, Sentix's index for the euro zone rose to 5.0 from -0.2 in February, the highest since February 2020 driven by an improved view of the current situation.

Investors shrugged off data from Destatis showing that German industrial production decreased unexpectedly in January. Industrial production fell 2.5% month-on-month in January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.2%. Production had advanced 1.9% in December.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Switzerland's jobless rate increased in February, rising to 3.6% from 3.7% a month earlier.

