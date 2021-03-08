New Zealand Manufacturing Sales Volume Climbs 0.5% In Q4

The volume of total manufacturing sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That followed the 17 percent surge in the three months prior.

The value of total manufacturing sales fell 0.6 percent or NZ$174 million following the 10 percent spike (NZ$2.7 billion) in the previous three months.

The total value of wholesale trade sales fell 1.7 percent (NZ$503 million) in the fourth quarter, following a 17 percent (NZ$4.3 billion) rise in the September 2020 quarter.

