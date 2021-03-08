Profit Taking Likely For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after snapping the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 65 points or 2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,070-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields likely to weigh on tech and oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and Jardine companies, while the properties were soft.

For the day, the index surged 57.31 points or 1.90 percent to finish at 3,071.16 after trading between 3,060.58 and 3,079.98. Volume was 2.07 billion shares worth 1.91 billion Singapore dollars. There were 275 decliners and 237 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT plummeted 2.05 percent, while CapitaLand was down 0.31 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust fell 0.48 percent, City Developments shed 0.67 percent, Comfort DelGro rallied 1.86 percent, Dairy Farm International surged 8.05 percent, DBS Group spiked 2.56 percent, Genting Singapore lost 0.58 percent, Jardine Strategic Holdings skyrocketed 19.49 percent, Keppel Corp dipped 0.38 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.50 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust retreated 1.10 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation jumped 1.13 percent, SATS sank 0.93 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.40 percent, Singapore Press Holdings accelerated 2.94 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering was up 0.26 percent, SingTel slid 0.43 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 0.68 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.90 percent, Wilmar international skidded 0.94 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 2.78 percent and SembCorp Industries and Singapore Airlines were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests great dichotomy on Monday as the Dow hit a fresh record intraday high, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ plummeted.

The Dow jumped 306.14 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 31,802.44, while the NASDAQ plummeted 310.99 points or 2.41 percent to end at 12,609.16 and the S&P 500 sank 20.59 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,821.35.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came in reaction to news the Senate voted along party lines on Saturday to approve a new $1.9 trillion relief bill. The bill, which includes $1,400 direct payments and an extension of unemployment benefits, is expected to be approved by the House later this week.

Passage of the stimulus bill contributed to an increase in treasury yields, inspiring traders to rotate out of high-flying tech stocks and into cyclicals. The ten-year yield pulled back after reaching an intraday high above 1.6 percent but still ended the session at its highest closing level in over a year.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories in the U.S. jumped in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil shook off early support to finish sharply lower on Monday as profit taking erased early gains that followed reports of an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery slumped $104 to end at $65.05.

