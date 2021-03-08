China Stock Market Tipped To Snap Losing Streak

The China stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, surrendering more than 150 points or 4.5 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite index now sits just above the 3,420-point plateau although it's overdue for support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields likely to weigh on tech and oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks, while the properties were mixed and the oil companies offered support.

For the day, the index plummeted 80.57 points or 2.30 percent to finish at 3,421.41 after trading between 3,421.22 and 3,542.30. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 74.52 points or 3.24 percent to end at 2,224.08.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.72 percent, while Bank of China dipped 0.30 percent, China Construction Bank retreated 1.61 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 2.86 percent, Bank of Communications eased 0.22 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.17 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 3.95 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) declined 1.23 percent, Yanzhou Coal dropped 1.09 percent, PetroChina rallied 2.04 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.33 percent, China Shenhua Energy sank 0.94 percent, Gemdale lost 1.05 percent, Poly Developments fell 0.98 percent, China Vanke surrendered 1.08 percent, China Fortune Land spiked 2.96 percent and Beijing Capital Development added 0.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests great dichotomy on Monday as the Dow hit a fresh record intraday high, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ plummeted.

The Dow jumped 306.14 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 31,802.44, while the NASDAQ plummeted 310.99 points or 2.41 percent to end at 12,609.16 and the S&P 500 sank 20.59 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,821.35.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came in reaction to news the Senate voted along party lines on Saturday to approve a new $1.9 trillion relief bill. The bill, which includes $1,400 direct payments and an extension of unemployment benefits, is expected to be approved by the House later this week.

Passage of the stimulus bill contributed to an increase in treasury yields, inspiring traders to rotate out of high-flying tech stocks and into cyclicals. The ten-year yield pulled back after reaching an intraday high above 1.6 percent but still ended the session at its highest closing level in over a year.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories in the U.S. jumped in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil shook off early support to finish sharply lower on Monday as profit taking erased early gains that followed reports of an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery slumped $104 to end at $65.05.

