South Korea Has $7.06 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea had a current account surplus of $7.06 billion in January, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - down from $11.51 billion in December.

The goods account surplus widened to $5.73 billion, compared to $2.07 billion in January 2020.

The services account deficit decreased to $0.61 billion, from $2.99 billion in January 2020, owing to an improvement in the transport and travel accounts.

The primary income account surplus increased from $1.63 billion the year previously to $2.36 billion in January 2021, in line with an increase in the income on equity.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.