South Korea January Current Account Surplus $7.06 Billion

South Korea posted a current account surplus of $7.06 billion in January, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - down from $11.51 billion in December.

The goods account surplus widened to $5.73 billion, compared to $2.07 billion in January 2020.

The services account deficit decreased to $0.61 billion, from $2.99 billion in January 2020, owing to an improvement in the transport and travel accounts.

The primary income account surplus increased from $1.63 billion the year previously to $2.36 billion in January 2021, in line with an increase in the income on equity.

The secondary income account saw a $0.42 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $5.28 billion in January.

Direct investment assets increased by $2.20 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $0.57 billion.

There was a $10.95 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $2.30 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.

Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.07 billion.

In terms of other investments, there was an increase of $1.66 billion in assets and an increase of $6.43 billion in liabilities.

Reserve assets decreased by $0.30 billion.

