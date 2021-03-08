Japan Household Spending Tumbles 6.1% On Year In January

The average of household spending in Japan was down 6.1 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 267,760 yen.

That missed expectations for a decline of 2.1 percent on year following the 0.6 percent contraction in December.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 469,254 yen, down 2.5 percent on year.

Individually, spending was down for food, housing, clothing, medical care, transportation and recreation. It was higher for fuel, furniture and education.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.