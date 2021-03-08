Hong Kong Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight trading days, sinking almost 1,350 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,540-point plateau although it's tipped to halt its slide on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields likely to weigh on tech and oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the stocks and casinos, while the financials and oil and insurance companies were higher and the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index plunged 557.46 points or 1.92 percent to finish at 28,540.83 after trading between 28,422.27 and 29,386.33.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies retreated 3.38 percent, while AIA Group sank 1.58 percent, Alibaba Group surrendered 2.82 percent, ANTA Sports tanked 6.01 percent, BOC Hong Kong surged 4.46 percent, China Life Insurance added 1.10 percent, China Mengniu Dairy declined 3.07 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.37 percent, China Resources Land was up 0.41 percent, CITIC jumped 1.52 percent, CNOOC spiked 2.04 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gained 0.97 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 5.85 percent, Hang Lung Properties slid 0.63 percent, Henderson Land rose 0.75 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gathered 1.39 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rallied 1.65 percent, Meituan plunged 8.37 percent, New World Development climbed 1.41 percent, Ping An Insurance advanced 1.29 percent, Sands China lost 0.81 percent, Techtronic Industries skidded 3.74 percent, Xiaomi Corporation plummeted 8.59 percent and WuXi Biologics cratered 9.66 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests great dichotomy on Monday as the Dow hit a fresh record intraday high, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ plummeted.

The Dow jumped 306.14 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 31,802.44, while the NASDAQ plummeted 310.99 points or 2.41 percent to end at 12,609.16 and the S&P 500 sank 20.59 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,821.35.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came in reaction to news the Senate voted along party lines on Saturday to approve a new $1.9 trillion relief bill. The bill, which includes $1,400 direct payments and an extension of unemployment benefits, is expected to be approved by the House later this week.

Passage of the stimulus bill contributed to an increase in treasury yields, inspiring traders to rotate out of high-flying tech stocks and into cyclicals. The ten-year yield pulled back after reaching an intraday high above 1.6 percent but still ended the session at its highest closing level in over a year.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories in the U.S. jumped in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil shook off early support to finish sharply lower on Monday as profit taking erased early gains that followed reports of an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery slumped $104 to end at $65.05.

