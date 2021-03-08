Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has ended lower in three straight sessions, sinking nearly 130 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just shy of the 6,250-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields likely to weigh on tech and oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 10.28 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 6,248.46 after trading between 6,239.05 and 6,325.52.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga surged 3.20 percent, while Bank Central Asia declined 1.18 percent, Bank Mandiri sank 0.77 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 0.84 percent, Indosat advanced 0.89 percent, Telkom Indonesia added 0.60 percent, Indocement eased 0.19 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.46 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.82 percent, United Tractors skyrocketed 7.00 percent, Astra International gathered 0.91 percent, Astra Agro Lestari soared 3.00 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 5.79 percent, Vale Indonesia cratered 6.21 percent, Timah plunged 5.29 percent, Bumi Resources retreated 1.67 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia and Bank Negara Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests great dichotomy on Monday as the Dow hit a fresh record intraday high, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ plummeted.

The Dow jumped 306.14 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 31,802.44, while the NASDAQ plummeted 310.99 points or 2.41 percent to end at 12,609.16 and the S&P 500 sank 20.59 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,821.35.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came in reaction to news the Senate voted along party lines on Saturday to approve a new $1.9 trillion relief bill. The bill, which includes $1,400 direct payments and an extension of unemployment benefits, is expected to be approved by the House later this week.

Passage of the stimulus bill contributed to an increase in treasury yields, inspiring traders to rotate out of high-flying tech stocks and into cyclicals. The ten-year yield pulled back after reaching an intraday high above 1.6 percent but still ended the session at its highest closing level in over a year.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories in the U.S. jumped in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil shook off early support to finish sharply lower on Monday as profit taking erased early gains that followed reports of an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery slumped $104 to end at $65.05.

