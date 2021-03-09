European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Germany and revised quarterly national accounts from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's foreign trade data for January. Exports are forecast to fall 1.2 percent and imports to drop 0.5 percent.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer price data from Hungary and foreign trade from the Czech Republic are due.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden releases January industrial production and new orders figures. Production had increased 1.4 percent in December.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial output data for January. Production is expected to grow 0.7 percent on month, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area's revised GDP data for the fourth quarter. According to previous estimate, gross domestic product had declined 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a record 12.4 percent rebound in the third quarter.

