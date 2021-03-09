UK BRC Retail Sales Recover In February

UK retail sales rebounded in February as Prime Minister's roadmap to reopening prompted a burst in spending on non-food items, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday.

Total retail sales grew 1 percent on a yearly basis in February and like-for-like sales advanced 9.5 percent.

With another month of lockdown still to go, online sales were high, rewarding the retailers who have invested digitally," Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.

Couples staying home for Valentine's Day found themselves splashing out at their local supermarket, benefitting food sales.

Elsewhere, data from Barclaycard showed that consumer spending decreased 13.8 percent in February, following around 16.3 percent fall in the previous month.

Economic News

