Lithuania Producer Prices Fall Further

Lithuania's producer prices declined further in February, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index decreased 4.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 6.3 percent declined in January.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 0.7 percent annually in February, following a 1.5 percent decline in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 2.1 percent annually in February. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 5.6 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in February, after a 1.4 percent increase in the prior month.

Economic News

