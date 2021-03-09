German Export Growth Accelerates In January

Germany's exports growth accelerated in January, while imports logged a faster than expected decline, data from Destatis revealed on Tuesday.

Exports grew unexpectedly by 1.4 percent month-on-month, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in December. Economists had forecast a decline of 1.2 percent.

At the same time, imports decreased 4.7 percent after staying flat in the previous month. Imports were expected to drop 0.5 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22.2 billion from EUR 16.4 billion in the prior month.

On a yearly basis, exports decreased 8 percent and imports dropped 9.8 percent. The trade surplus, on an unadjusted basis, increased to EUR 14.3 billion from EUR 13.7 billion in the same period last year.

Data showed that the current account surplus totaled EUR 16.9 billion versus EUR 15.9 billion last year.

Economic News

