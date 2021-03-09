Czech Trade Surplus Increases In January

The Czech Republic's trade surplus increased in January, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus increased to CZK 24.613 billion in January from CZK 17.299 billion in the same month a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of CZK 29.7 billion.

In December, trade surplus was CZK 16.230 billion.

Exports declined 0.6 percent annually in January and imports fell 3.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports decreased 2.0 percent in January, while imports rose 1.8 percent.

