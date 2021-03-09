Hungary Inflation Rises In February

Hungary's consumer price inflation increased in February, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.7 percent increase in January. This was in line with economists' expectation.

Price for food gained 3.4 percent annually in February and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 16.5 percent. Prices for consumer durables grew by 3.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in February, following a 0.9 percent growth in the previous month.

Core consumer prices rose 4.1 percent annually in February and increased 0.5 percent from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 3.3 percent annually in February and grew 0.7 percent from the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.