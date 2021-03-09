US COVID Daily Deaths Fall Below 1000, New Cases At 50k Level

More than 50,000 new cases were reported in the United States on Monday, taking the national total to 29045447, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

With 719 new deaths, the U.S. COVID death toll rose to 525816. Fewer than 1000 deaths are being reported in the country since the weekend, for the first time in more than 3 months.

Hospitalizations have fallen to around 40000. These figures are sharply lower than the peak levels in January.

Daily coronavirus cases and deaths continued to decline along with hospitalizations in the U.S., as more people received vaccinations.

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Laboratories said that the first case of the South African Covid-19 variant has been discovered in a child in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released relaxed guidelines for fully inoculated Americans, saying they can gather privately without masks.

"Fully vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing; Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing; and Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic," CDC said in its latest recommendations.

"As more people get vaccinated, levels of Covid-19 infection decline in communities, and as our understanding of Covid immunity improves, we look forward to updating these recommendations to the public," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters at the White House briefing Monday.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of CDC, called on people to continue wearing masks and avoiding indoor crowded spaces where the virus can spread rapidly.

More than 30 million Americans have been fully vaccinated so far, which is only less than 10 percent of the population.



President Joe Biden will address the nation on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the nationwide shutdowns announced in the wake of the pandemic.

"He will discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during her routine briefing. "The president will look forward to highlighting the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country toward getting back to normal," she added.

Italy's coronavirus death toll topped 100,000, making it the sixth country to record a death count above six figures.

