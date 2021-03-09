Ireland Manufacturing Output Falls For Second Month

Ireland's manufacturing output declined for the second straight month in January, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturing output declined a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, following a 4.5 percent decrease in December.

On an annual basis, manufacturing output increased 29.4 percent in January, after a 35.7 percent growth in the previous month.

Industrial production remained unchanged monthly in January, after a 4.3 percent fall in the previous month.

Industrial production gained 28.5 percent year-on-year in January, after a 34.1 percent increase in the previous month.

Data also showed that the industrial turnover decreased 7.7 percent monthly in January and rose 11.9 percent from a year ago.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 28.2 percent yearly in January and accelerated 52.1 percent from a month ago.

