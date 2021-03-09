Dallas Mavericks Becomes First Merchant To Accept Dogecoin Through BitPay

National Basketball Association (NBA) team Dallas Mavericks or Mavs, has become the first merchant of bitcoin payment processor BitPay and the first NBA team to accept cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) for tickets and merchandise.

This comes after BitPay announced support for DOGE on its payments platform for merchants and consumers. Mavs have already been accepting Bitcoin and other cryptos as a method of payment for game tickets and merchandise for almost two years through the BitPay platform.

As an early adopter, the Mavs Fans for Life (MFFLs) can now use Dogecoin to buy tickets and merchandise online, making Mavs merchandise more accessible to MFFLs everywhere.

Dogecoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables customers to easily send money online with very low transaction fees and fast transaction times.



Dogecoin was first started solely as an internet meme and in recent months propelled to a near ten billion dollar market cap due to support from celebrities such as Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons and Kevin Jonas.

"The Dallas Mavericks are a long-time enthusiast of cryptocurrency, opening up new opportunities for the team to sell tickets and merchandise to its global MFFL fan base," said Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay.

In August 2019, Dallas Mavericks became the second NBA team after Sacramento Kings to accept cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) as an additional method of payment for match tickets and merchandise.

The Mavs uses BitPay to process all cryptocurrency purchases including tickets and merchandise with all top cryptocurrencies including BTC, BCH, ETH, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD and now DOGE.

Recently, Bitcoin ATM provider Coinflip announced support for DOGE at all its 1,800 ATMs across 46 states in the U.S., following the cryptocurrency's recent popularity and mass adoption.

The ability to accept crypto expands a ' sales opportunity into international markets where accepting credit cards is not practical. It will also help customers conveniently shop without having to enter any card information for online payments and avoid credit card fees.

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. In July 2018, BitPay had become the first blockchain payment processor and the first non-exchange to secure a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

