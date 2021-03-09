Canadian Market Firmly In Positive Territory As Technology, Healthcare Stocks Rally

After opening marginally higher, the Canadian stock market gained further ground in positive territory Tuesday morning, riding on strong gains in and healthcare.

Several stocks from materials, industrials and utilities sections are also up with impressive gains.

The drop in yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury bonds and optimism about about a quick economic recovery thanks to the momentum in vaccination drive are contributing to the positive trend in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 313.61 points or 1.16% at 18,671.39 about half an hour past noon.

The Capped Information Technology Index is up 3.6%. BlackBerry (BB.TO) is gaining about 5.3%. BlackBerry today announced that it has teamed up with Desay SV Automotive to launch a dual-screen virtual smart cabin domain controller to enable safer driving.

Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) is rising 8.5%. Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) both are higher by about 7%. Photon Control (PHO.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) are up 3 to 5.4%.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up 5.6%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), the top gainer in the Index, is up more than 10%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are up 2.5 to 7%.

Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO), Ccl Industries (CCL.B.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) are among the major gainers in the materials sections. These stocks are up 2.4 to 5%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Transalta Renewables (RNW.TO), Innergex Renewables (INE.TO) and Northland Power (NPI.TO) are among the prominent gainers in the Utilities Index.

