South Korea Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, falling more than 105 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,975-point plateau although it's due for support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to soar on falling treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the oil companies, gains from the financials and a mixed picture from the stocks.

For the day, the index sank 19.99 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 2,976.12 after trading between 2,929.36 and 3,000.49. Volume was 1.5 billion shares worth 18 trillion won. There were 570 decliners and 276 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial jumped 1.84 percent, while KB Financial surged 5.31 percent, Hana Financial collected 2.25 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.73 percent, LG Electronics gathered 1.05 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.74 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 2.15 percent, Naver tumbled 1.90 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.26 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 2.90 percent, S-Oil eased 0.11 percent, SK Innovation plummeted 3.97 percent, POSCO retreated 1.40 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.43 percent, KEPCO rose 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.43 percent and Kia Motors gained 0.85 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday - especially the tech-heavy NASDAQ - and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow rose 29.71 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 31,832.15, while the NASDAQ surged 464.66 points or 3.69 percent to close at 13,073.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.09 points or 1.42 percent to end at 3,875.44.

The rebound by the NASDAQ comes as technology stocks saw significant strength amid a pullback by treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has shown a notable move to the downside after ending the previous session at its highest closing level in over a year.

The subsequent pullback shown by yields inspired traders to pick up tech stocks at reduced levels despite lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) saw a significant rebound after closing lower for five straight sessions, while tech giants Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) also posted strong gains.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.04 or 1.6 percent at $64.01 a barrel after rising to a high of $65.98 a barrel earlier in the day.

