Singapore Stock Market Likely To Add To Its Winnings

The Singapore stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, jumping almost 95 points or 3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,100-point plateau and it may see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to soar on falling treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 37.37 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 3,108.53 after trading between 3,091.79 and 3,116.31. Volume was 2.49 billion shares worth 2.32 billion Singapore dollars. There were 278 gainers and 209 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT and Singapore Exchange dropped 0.70 percent, while CapitaLand gathered 1.86 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust strengthened 0.48 percent, City Developments accelerated 2.43 percent, Comfort DelGro surged 3.66 percent, Dairy Farm International lost 0.43 percent, DBS Group perked 1.58 percent, Genting Singapore gained 1.17 percent, Jardine Matheson skyrocketed 5.16 percent, Keppel Corp improved 0.58 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust skidded 1.11 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation advanced 1.55 percent, SATS rallied 2.35 percent, SembCorp Industries soared 3.41 percent, Singapore Airlines spiked 3.11 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tumbled 1.43 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering increased 0.52 percent, SingTel added 1.28 percent, Thai Beverage rose 0.69 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.08 percent, Wilmar international was up 0.19 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.90 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday - especially the tech-heavy NASDAQ - and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow rose 29.71 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 31,832.15, while the NASDAQ surged 464.66 points or 3.69 percent to close at 13,073.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.09 points or 1.42 percent to end at 3,875.44.

The rebound by the NASDAQ comes as stocks saw significant strength amid a pullback by treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has shown a notable move to the downside after ending the previous session at its highest closing level in over a year.

The subsequent pullback shown by yields inspired traders to pick up tech stocks at reduced levels despite lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) saw a significant rebound after closing lower for five straight sessions, while tech giants Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) also posted strong gains.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.04 or 1.6 percent at $64.01 a barrel after rising to a high of $65.98 a barrel earlier in the day.

