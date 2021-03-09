Tech Shares Expected To Boost Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 390 points or 2.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 15,850-point plateau and it's got a green light again for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to soar on falling treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and stocks.

For the day, the index rose 32.98 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 15,853.09 after trading between 15,657.92 and 15,864.26.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial spiked 3.26 percent, while Mega Financial accelerated 2.34 percent, CTBC Financial improved 2.43 percent, Fubon Financial collected 3.07 percent, First Financial jumped 1.90 percent, E Sun Financial gained 2.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.54 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.32 percent, Largan Precision rallied 2.92 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 1.04 percent, MediaTek gathered 1.38 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.99 percent, Asia Cement rose 1.04 percent and Taiwan Cement was up 1.76 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday - especially the tech-heavy NASDAQ - and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow rose 29.71 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 31,832.15, while the NASDAQ surged 464.66 points or 3.69 percent to close at 13,073.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.09 points or 1.42 percent to end at 3,875.44.

The rebound by the NASDAQ comes as technology stocks saw significant strength amid a pullback by treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has shown a notable move to the downside after ending the previous session at its highest closing level in over a year.

The subsequent pullback shown by yields inspired traders to pick up tech stocks at reduced levels despite lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) saw a significant rebound after closing lower for five straight sessions, while tech giants Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) also posted strong gains.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.04 or 1.6 percent at $64.01 a barrel after rising to a high of $65.98 a barrel earlier in the day.

