Japan Producer Price Data Due On Thursday

Japan will on Thursday release February figures for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are tipped to add 0.5 percent on month and fall 0.7 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent on month and sinking 1.6 percent on year.

Australia will see its inflation forecast for March; in February, consumer prices were seen higher by 3.7 percent on year.

New Zealand will provide February numbers for food inflation; in January, food prices were up 2.1 percent on year.

China will release February yuan loan data, with forecasts suggesting a total of CNY950 billion - down from CNY3,580 billion in January. The M2 money supply is called steady at 9.4 percent, while outstanding loan growth is also expected to be unchanged at 12.7 percent.

Thailand will see February results for its consumer confidence index; in January, the index score was 47.8.

Finally, the in Indonesia are closed on Thursday for Isra and Mi'raj and will re-open on Friday.

