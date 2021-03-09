Hong Kong Shares Predicted To Open In The Green

The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 1,350 points or 4.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,540-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to soar on falling treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the properties, casinos and and insurance stocks - while the oil companies were soft.

For the day, the index jumped 232.40 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 28,773.23 after trading between 28,326.13 and 29,047.13.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies sank 1.09 percent, while AIA Group soared 4.30 percent, Alibaba Group climbed 1.54 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 3.94 percent, BOC Hong Kong advanced 1.42 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.48 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gained 1.01 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.80 percent, China Resources Land plunged 2.45 percent, CITIC jumped 1.65 percent, CNOOC plummeted 2.53 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical lost 0.48 percent, Galaxy Entertainment surged 4.91 percent, Hang Lung Properties improved 0.42 percent, Henderson Land perked 1.48 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 1.37 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.18 percent, Meituan tanked 2.20 percent, New World Development gathered 1.52 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.61 percent, Sands China accelerated 3.26 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties gained 1.18 percent, Techtronic Industries skyrocketed 6.01 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skidded 1.79 percent and WuXi Biologics rallied 2.84 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday - especially the tech-heavy NASDAQ - and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow rose 29.71 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 31,832.15, while the NASDAQ surged 464.66 points or 3.69 percent to close at 13,073.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.09 points or 1.42 percent to end at 3,875.44.

The rebound by the NASDAQ comes as technology stocks saw significant strength amid a pullback by treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has shown a notable move to the downside after ending the previous session at its highest closing level in over a year.

The subsequent pullback shown by yields inspired traders to pick up tech stocks at reduced levels despite lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) saw a significant rebound after closing lower for five straight sessions, while tech giants Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) also posted strong gains.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.04 or 1.6 percent at $64.01 a barrel after rising to a high of $65.98 a barrel earlier in the day.

