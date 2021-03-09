China Consumer Prices Ease 0.2% On Year In February

Consumer prices in China were down 0.2 percent on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent and was up from -0.3 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent - again beating forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent but down from 1.0 percent a month earlier.

The bureau also said that producer prices were up 1.7 percent on year - exceeding expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent and up sharply from 0.3 percent in January.

