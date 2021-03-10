Dutch Industrial Production Rises For Second Month

Dutch industrial production rose for the second straight month in January, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew 0.6 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.2 percent rise in December.

Almost half of all classes in industry produced more in January. Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 6.3 percent.

Production of rubber and plastic increased 4.9 percent and those of metal products gained 2.3 percent. Production in electrical and electronic appliances, and chemical products rose 1.1 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.4 percent in January.

