Finland Trade Deficit Increases In January

Finland's trade deficit rose in January, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus increased to EUR 300 million in January from EUR 295 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade surplus was EUR 1.03 billion.

Exports declined 10.6 percent year-on-year in January and imports fell 9.9 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries declined 10.0 percent in January and imports from those countries fell 7.3 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU decreased 11.3 percent and imports from those countries declined 13.2 percent.

