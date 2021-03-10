Czech Inflation Slows In February

The Czech consumer price inflation eased in February, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in February, after a 2.2 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a 2.2 percent rise.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco gained 10.5 percent yearly in February and those of rose by 3.8 percent.

Prices of restaurants and hotels, and miscellaneous goods and services increased by 2.9 percent, each.

Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent in February. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.

