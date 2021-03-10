Slovakia Industrial Production Declines More Than Expected

Slovakia's industrial production declined more than expected in January, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production decreased a working day adjusted 3.9 percent year-on-year in January. Economists had expected a 1.9 percent fall.

Among the main industrial groups, production of investment goods declined 10.4 percent yearly in January and those of non-durable goods fell 8.2 percent. Production of intermediate goods declined 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, production of durable goods and energy grew by 12.8 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in January.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 20.0 percent yearly in January.

