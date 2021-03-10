Italy Producer Prices Continue To Fall

Italy's producer prices continued to decline in January, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index decreased 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.8 percent fall in December.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.4 percent in January, following a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.

In the domestic market, producer prices grew 1.7 percent month-on-month and declined by 0.4 percent from a year ago in January.

Producer prices in the foreign market increased 0.7 percent monthly in January and decreased 0.3 percent yearly.

