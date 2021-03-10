Greece Consumer Prices Fall; Industrial Production Growth Slows

Greece's consumer prices declined further in February, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew at a softer pace in January, separate report from the statistical office revealed.

The consumer price index fell 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.0 percent decline in January.

Prices for transportation declined 4.3 percent annually in February. Prices of housing equipment decreased 2.2 percent and housing cost fell 1.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.9 percent in November, after a 0.3 percent growth in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.9 percent annually in February, following a 2.4 percent decline in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in February, after a 1.3 percent decrease in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production grew 3.4 percent annually in January, after a 3.5 percent gain in December.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 3.0 percent in January, after a 1.8 percent growth in the prior month.

Economic News

