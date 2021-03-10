Portugal Inflation Increases As Estimated

Portugal's consumer prices inflation increased in February, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.3 percent gain in January, as estimated.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components increased 0.7 percent in February, following a 0.6 percent rise in the prior month, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month, in line with initial estimate.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, grew 0.3 percent annually in February, following a 0.2 percent growth in the prior month. This was in line with initial estimate.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.5 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the preceding month, as estimated.

Economic News

