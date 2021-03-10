Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Wednesday morning with investors looking ahead to the central bank's interest rate decision.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its rate decision and asset purchase programme at 10 AM ET. The bank is widely expected to hold its policy rate at 0.25%.

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem has already said the rate won't move from the lower effective bound until an economic recovery is well underway, which the bank doesn't expect to happen until 2023.

The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Tuesday, led by gains in healthcare, and materials sections. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 141.41 points or 0.77% at 18,599.19, after scaling a low of 18,556.27 and a high of 18,711.64 intraday.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten marketed public offering of common shares in the United States and Canada. The company has fixed a price of US$27.50 per share for the offering comprising of 9,090,909 common shares.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) reported a net loss of $23.68 million for the fourth quarter ended December 2020, compared to net loss of $144.75 million for the same period during the prior year.

Inter Pipeline Limited (IPL.TO) shares will be in focus following the company's board asking its shareholders to reject the hostile bid from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, saying the offer "significantly undervalues" the company.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday despite a solid lead from Wall Street overnight. Although the drop in Treasury yields supported sentiment, worries about policy tightening in China prompted investors to stay cautious.

Most of the major in Europe are up in positive territory as U.S. Treasury yields stabilized. Investors are looking ahead to U.S. inflation data and the 10-year bond auction for further direction.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are gaining $0.50 or 0.78% at $64.51 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $7.10 or 0.41% at $1,709.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.373 or 1.4% at $25.810 an ounce.

