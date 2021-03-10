New Zealand Food Prices Rise 1.2% On Year In February

Food prices in New Zealand were up 1.2 percent on year in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - after gaining an annual 2.1 percent in the previous month.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 5.1 percent on year; while meat, poultry, and fish prices decreased 2.4 percent; grocery food prices decreased 0.6 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 0.9 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 3.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, food prices were down 0.9 percent unadjusted and 0.6 percent seasonally adjusted.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices fell 2.4 percent on month (down 2.2 percent after seasonal adjustment); while meat, poultry, and fish prices fell 1.2 percent; grocery food prices fell 1.2 percent (down 1.0 percent after seasonal adjustment); non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 1.1 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.3 percent.

