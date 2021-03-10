Continued Support Predicted For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing almost 30 points or 2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,570-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although technology stocks may take a hit following recent sharp gains. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index gained 22.46 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 1,573.05 after trading between 1,550.45 and 1,573.55. Volume was 33.703 billion shares worth 107.925 billion baht. There were 1,071 gainers and 584 decliners, with 413 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rallied 2.37 percent, while Thailand Airport rose 0.37 percent, Asset World soared 4.81 percent, Bangkok Asset Management added 0.47 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.80 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 1.36 percent, Bangkok Expressway spiked 3.55 percent, BTS Group gathered 2.14 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.85 percent, Kasikornbank climbed 1.01 percent, Krung Thai Bank advanced 0.82 percent, PTT gained 0.61 percent, PTT Exploration and Production lost 0.42 percent, PTT Global Chemical improved 0.75 percent, PTT Oil and Retail rallied 2.52 percent, SCG Packaging surged 4.07 percent, Siam Commercial Bank jumped 2.74 percent, Siam Concrete perked 1.08 percent, TMB Bank increased 2.48 percent and Gulf was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 holding on to solid gains while the NASDAQ slipped into the red on profit taking.

The Dow jumped 464.28 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 32,297.02, while the NASDAQ eased 4.99 points or 0.04 percent to end at 13,068.83 and the S&P 500 rose 23.37 points or 0.60 percent to close at 3,898.81.

Stocks moved mostly higher early in the session after the Labor Department noted tame consumer price inflation in February. Concerns about inflation have contributed to the recent spike in bond yields, which has resulted in considerable volatility on Wall Street.

Bond yields pulled back near the unchanged line following the release of the inflation data after moving modestly higher earlier in the day.

Early buying interest was also generated by reports that the U.S. plans to buy 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine.

Despite a rise in U.S. crude inventories last week, crude oil futures closed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.7 percent at $64.44 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis