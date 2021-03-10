South Korea Stock Market Due For Relief On Thursday

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, falling more than 120 points or 4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,960-point plateau although it's likely to see support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although technology stocks may take a hit following recent sharp gains. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the oil, steel, finance and automobile stocks.

For the day, the index sank 18.00 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 2,958.12 after trading between 2,951.53 and 3,013.95. Volume was 887.07 million shares worth 12.87 trillion won. There were 592 decliners and 257 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 0.84 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.90 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.37 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.61 percent, LG Electronics skidded 1.38 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.56 percent, Naver spiked 2.90 percent, LG Chem soared 3.48 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 3.92 percent, S-Oil plunged 4.43 percent, SK Innovation sank 1.74 percent, POSCO cratered 7.41 percent, Hyundai Steel declined 5.26 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.01 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 1.73 percent, Kia Motors plummeted 3.35 percent and Samsung SDI and KEPCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 holding on to solid gains while the NASDAQ slipped into the red on profit taking.

The Dow jumped 464.28 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 32,297.02, while the NASDAQ eased 4.99 points or 0.04 percent to end at 13,068.83 and the S&P 500 rose 23.37 points or 0.60 percent to close at 3,898.81.

Stocks moved mostly higher early in the session after the Labor Department noted tame consumer price inflation in February. Concerns about inflation have contributed to the recent spike in bond yields, which has resulted in considerable volatility on Wall Street.

Bond yields pulled back near the unchanged line following the release of the inflation data after moving modestly higher earlier in the day.

Early buying interest was also generated by reports that the U.S. plans to buy 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine.

Despite a rise in U.S. crude inventories last week, crude oil futures closed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.7 percent at $64.44 a barrel.

