Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 60 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just shy of the 1,640-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although technology stocks may take a hit following recent sharp gains. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the industrials and plantations, while the financials and glove makers were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 15.05 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 1,639.83 after trading between 1,628.82 and 1,642.20. Volume was 11.007 billion shares worth 7.197 billion ringgit. There were 850 gainers and 358 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata advanced 0.54 percent, while CIMB Group fell 0.22 percent, Dialog Group lost 0.30 percent, Digi.com accelerated 2.16 percent, Hartalega Holdings perked 0.72 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed 1.73 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.47 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.09 percent, Maybank gained 0.47 percent, Maxis soared 3.51 percent, MISC gathered 1.46 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.49 percent, Petronas Dagangan skyrocketed 5.61 percent, PPB Group improved 0.43 percent, Press Metal surged 4.77 percent, Public Bank collected 0.68 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.74 percent, Sime Darby Plantations strengthened 0.20 percent, Supermax shed 0.47 percent, Telekom Malaysia rallied 1.97 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.19 percent, Top Glove spiked 2.50 percent and Genting, Genting Malaysia and RHB Capital were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 holding on to solid gains while the NASDAQ slipped into the red on profit taking.

The Dow jumped 464.28 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 32,297.02, while the NASDAQ eased 4.99 points or 0.04 percent to end at 13,068.83 and the S&P 500 rose 23.37 points or 0.60 percent to close at 3,898.81.

Stocks moved mostly higher early in the session after the Labor Department noted tame consumer price inflation in February. Concerns about inflation have contributed to the recent spike in bond yields, which has resulted in considerable volatility on Wall Street.

Bond yields pulled back near the unchanged line following the release of the inflation data after moving modestly higher earlier in the day.

Early buying interest was also generated by reports that the U.S. plans to buy 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine.

Despite a rise in U.S. crude inventories last week, crude oil futures closed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.7 percent at $64.44 a barrel.

