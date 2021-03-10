Hong Kong Bourse May Test Resistance At 29,000 Points

The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 360 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,900-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although technology stocks may take a hit following recent sharp gains. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the casinos, losses from the oil companies and mixed performances from the property and stocks.

For the day, the index gained 134.29 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 28,907.52 after trading between 28,710.91 and 29,255.37.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies accelerated 2.56 percent, while AIA Group fell 0.30 percent, Alibaba Group jumped 1.96 percent, ANTA Sports rallied 2.27 percent, China Life Insurance declined 0.72 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 2.76 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tanked 1.61 percent, China Resources Land added 0.56 percent, CITIC advanced 0.59 percent, CNOOC plummeted 2.59 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 4.69 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gained 0.34 percent, Hang Lung Properties rose 0.21 percent, Henderson Land retreated 0.88 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas tumbled 1.01 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.36 percent, Meituan surged 4.97 percent, New World Development skidded 1.00 percent, Ping An Insurance was up 0.10 percent, Sands China and Sun Hung Kai Properties both improved 0.13 percent, Techtronic Industries eased 0.08 percent, Xiaomi Corporation sank 0.68 percent, WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 5.71 percent and BOC Hong Kong was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly positive as stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 holding on to solid gains while the NASDAQ slipped into the red on profit taking.

The Dow jumped 464.28 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 32,297.02, while the NASDAQ eased 4.99 points or 0.04 percent to end at 13,068.83 and the S&P 500 rose 23.37 points or 0.60 percent to close at 3,898.81.

Stocks moved mostly higher early in the session after the Labor Department noted tame consumer price inflation in February. Concerns about inflation have contributed to the recent spike in bond yields, which has resulted in considerable volatility on Wall Street.

Bond yields pulled back near the unchanged line following the release of the inflation data after moving modestly higher earlier in the day.

Early buying interest was also generated by reports that the U.S. plans to buy 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine.

Despite a rise in U.S. crude inventories last week, crude oil futures closed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.7 percent at $64.44 a barrel.

