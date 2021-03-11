Hungary Trade Surplus Increases In January

Hungary's trade surplus increased in January, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus increased to EUR 830 million in January from EUR 412 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 400 million.

In December, the trade surplus was EUR 398 million.

Exports declined 5.5 percent year-on-year in January, after a 11.0 percent decrease in December.

Imports decreased 10.4 percent annually in January, after a 7.1 percent rise in the preceding month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports increased 4.9 percent and imports declined 0.2 percent.

