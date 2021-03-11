Denmark Trade Surplus Rises In January

Denmark's trade surplus increased in January, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The total trade surplus increased to DKK 14.7 billion in January from DKK 11.7 billion in December.

Exports increased 1.0 percent monthly in January, while imports decreased 2.0 percent.

The goods trade surplus rose to DKK 10.4 billion from DKK 7.7 billion in December. Goods exports grew 3.5 percent and imports declined 0.8 percent.

The surplus in the services trade increased to DKK 4.3 billion in January from DKK 4.1 billion in the previous month. Exports fell 3.0 percent and imports declined 3.9 percent.

The current account surplus rose to DKK 16.8 billion in January from DKK 15.0 billion in December.

