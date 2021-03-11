Slovakia Trade Surplus Increases In January

Slovakia's trade surplus rose in January, as exports rose and imports increased, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 241.2 million in January from EUR 5.5 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade surplus was EUR 150.6 million.

Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 116.0 million.

Exports fell 0.1 percent annually in January and imports declined 3.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, trade surplus was EUR 214.9 million in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.