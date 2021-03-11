Austria Trade Deficit Widens In December

Austria's trade deficit widened in December, data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 303.981 million in December from EUR 152.635 million in November.

Exports gained 1.8 percent yearly in December, following a 2.4 percent rise in November.

Imports increased 1.7 percent annually in December, following a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.

In 2020, trade deficit decreased to EUR 2.27 billion from EUR 4.315 billion in 2019. Exports and imports declined 7.5 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

