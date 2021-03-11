Ireland Consumer Prices Continue To Fall

Ireland's consumer prices continued to decline in February, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index decreased 0.4 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.2 percent fall in January.

Prices for clothing and footwear fell 6.8 percent yearly in February. Prices for transport and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance declined by 2.7 percent, each.

Prices and food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 1.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in February, following a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.4 percent annually in February, following a 0.1 percent decline in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.3 percent in February, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.