Turkey Current Account Deficit Narrows In January

Turkey's current account deficit narrowed in January, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

The current account deficit decreased to $1.867 billion in January from $2.033 billion in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a deficit of $1.62 billion.

The goods trade deficit decreased to $1.913 billion in January, while the services surplus declined to $455 million.

Primary income posted a net outflow of $487 million in January, while the secondary income account surplus was $63 million.

The capital account deficit was $18 million in January. The financial account registered a deficit of $1.632 billion in January versus a surplus of $2.140 billion last year.

Economic News

