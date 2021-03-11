South Africa Manufacturing Output Declines In January

South Africa's manufacturing output declined in January after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output declined 3.4 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.9 percent growth in December.

The largest negative contributions came from petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products, food and beverages, and furniture and 'other' manufacturing

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 0.5 percent in January, following a 0.6 percent rise in the preceding month. This was in line with economists' expectation.

During the three months ended in January, manufacturing output gained 2.2 percent, after a 5.3 percent increase in the preceding period.

