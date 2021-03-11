Luxury Hotel Brand The Kessler Collection To Accept Crypto Payments

The Kessler Collection has become the first U.S. luxury hotel chain to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment, and the first hotel in the world to partner with bitcoin payment processor BitPay to accept such payments.

BitPay will process all cryptocurrency payments at eight corporate-owned hotels under The Kessler Collection brand, effectively immediately, by accepting all top cryptocurrencies including BTC, BCH, ETH and DOGE as well as stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX BUSD on their platform.

The hotels that will accept crypto payments include Beaver Creek Lodge, Casa Monica Resort & Spa, Elliot Park Hotel, Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte, Mansion on Forsyth Park, JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District and the upcoming Grand Bohemian Greenville.

Each hotel property will send an email invoice allowing all guests to pay from their crypto wallet through BitPay, in lieu of cash or credit cards, for hotel locations from Savannah to St. Augustine and Beaver Creek to Charlotte.

"I believe cryptocurrency is only going to gain acceptance, and partnering with BitPay allows us to offer more choices in the payment process," said Richard Kessler, chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection.

The ability to accept crypto expands a ' sales opportunity into international markets where accepting credit cards is not practical. It will also help international travellers to conveniently make payments without having to enter any card information for online payments and avoid credit card fees. Airlines and travel agencies began accepting Bitcoin as early as 2013.

Some of the luxury retailers in Jewelry, watches and exotic cars have also recently partnered with crypto payment processors to accept payments in cryptocurrencies as it allows for large transactions that are fast and easy for customers.

According to the February 2021 report of crypto travel agency Travala.com, 68 percent of all bookings made for the month were paid with crptocurrencies, with 21 percent of all bookings paid in their native AVA token and 15 percent in bitcoins.

Recently, NBA team Dallas Mavericks or Mavs, become the first merchant of BitPay and the first NBA team to accept cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) for tickets and merchandise. They were already accepting all other cryptos supported by BitPay since August 2019.

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. In July 2018, BitPay had become the first blockchain payment processor and the first non-exchange to secure a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

