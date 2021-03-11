Additional Support Anticipated For South Korea Shares

The South Korea stock market on Thursday halted the five-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 120 points or 4 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,015-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, with support expected from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the , oil and industrial stocks - while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 55.58 points or 1.88 percent to finish at 3,013.70 after trading between 2,964.30 and 3,028.37. Volume was 1.3 billion shares worth 15.8 trillion won. There were 664 gainers and 193 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.56 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.78 percent, Hana Financial gained 0.61 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.36 percent, LG Electronics spiked 3.51 percent, SK Hynix rallied 3.01 percent, Samsung SDI skyrocketed 8.02 percent, Naver was up 0.40 percent, LG Chem soared 5.39 percent, Lotte Chemical eased 0.16 percent, S-Oil climbed 0.95 percent, SK Innovation surged 6.86 percent, POSCO perked 3.23 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.80 percent, KEPCO fell 0.43 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.44 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 1.98 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, with the Dow and S&P hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 188.57 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 32,485.59, while the NASDAQ surged 329.84 points or 2.52 percent to end at 13,398.67 and the S&P 500 spiked 40.53 points or 1.04 percent to close at 3,939.34.

Technology stocks helped lead the way higher amid continued bargain hunting, which led to the NASDAQ's biggest single-day gain since last November on Tuesday.

The markets also benefited from optimism about the impact of more fiscal stimulus after the House passed a $1.9 trillion relief package, which President Joe Biden has signed into law.

Buying interest may also have been generated by a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to a four-month low last week.

Crude oil futures moved sharply higher on Thursday, extending the rebound seen in the previous session amid optimism about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate jumped $1.58 or 2.45 percent to $66.02 per barrel.

