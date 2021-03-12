Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Slows In January

Malaysia's industrial production rose at a softer pace in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.7 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.

The growth in production was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing output gained 3.5 percent yearly in January, after a 4.1 percent increase in the previous month.

Among other sectors, the mining and quarrying output decreased 4.5 percent and electricity output fell 4.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.1 percent in January.

