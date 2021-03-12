MG Foods Recalls Turkey Sandwiches For Listeria Concerns

MG Foods is recalling various Turkey Sandwiches due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalls involves sandwiches that come under MG Foods and Fresh to You brands.

The products were packaged in clear plastic wedges & paper bags and distributed between March 3 and March 5. They were sold at distributors located at the Charlotte Douglas Airport and through vending machines and micro located in locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

Products recalled at the Charlotte Douglas Airport include MG Foods brand's Combo Half & Half with use by date of March 9, Turkey & Cheddar BLT with use by date of March 7 and Turkey & Swiss Croissant with use by date of March 7.

Further, around 24 Fresh to You brand products are recalled in vending machines and micro markets in various states including Club on Toast, Club Panini, Club Sub, Deluxe Triple Decker Club and Ham & Turkey Combo among others. MG Foods brand's affected seven products include Combo Half & Half, Turkey & Cheddar BLT, Turkey & Pepperjack Sub and others.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company initiated the recall after routine environmental testing detected the presence of Listeria on surface areas where the recalled products were produced.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

However, the company has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled products to date.

MG Foods has removed all affected products from sale at all locations as of end-of-day March 5.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard any remaining product and to request a full refund.

In similar recalls involving Listeria Monocytogenes, El Abuelito Cheese in early March called back certain types of cheese and cheese products.

Further, J&J Distributing recalled various food products including around 33 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry salads and wrap products, as well as multiple products under Haug, Fresh Tyme, Tastebuds, Earthgrown, Caribou and Kwik Trip brand names.

